Uttarakhand: Curfew To Be Implemented In State From June 22-29 With Certain Relaxations

The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the ongoing restrictions in the state till June 29 with certain relaxations. The announcement regarding the extension was made by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal on Sunday. As per the earlier announcement, residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi have been granted permission to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri-Yamunotri from July 1.

People across the state can visit the religious site from July 11.

A decision has been taken to impose a COVID19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations (in the state): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal pic.twitter.com/6yviTwzSSO — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Moreover, a negative COVID-19 report is mandatory to conduct the visit, announced Subodh Uniyal.

Here's what else is allowed:

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate, in-dine services with 50% capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Bars will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

On June 14, the state government had extended the curfew with certain relaxations and this time also similar technique has been followed.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 cases

On June 19 (Saturday), the state recorded 220 fresh COVID-19 cases with 5 deaths taking the total tally to 338508 and the death toll to 7026. Currently, there are 3220 active cases with 217 people being successfully treated in the last 24 hours. Adding the recovery numbers of Saturday, now total cured patients tally climbed to 322475. The recovery rate of the state is at 95.26%.

Meanwhile, the national tally has also significantly dropped to less than 60,000 infections with 58,419 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. India's daily positivity rate has also plunged to 3.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.43 per cent. It is pertinent to note that the daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days now.

(Inputs from ANI)