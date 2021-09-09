Uttarakhand DM Issues Order Against Improper Dress Code In Offices; Mandates Formal Wear

Quick links:
Bageshwar.nic.in/PTI
A district magistrate of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Thursday, September 9, issued an order giving clear instructions to all district-level officials and employees to follow the formal dress code in the office. The order duly signed by district magistrate Vineet Kumar further states that no jeans or t-shirt will be allowed in the office premises or during any official meetings.
As mentioned by DM Kumar in the order, he highlights the repeated instances where district-level officers and employees were seen wearing jeans and t-shirts in front of superiors or higher officials without any dress code. They were also attending meetings in the same attire. "Being a government employee, it does not look good and behaviour harms the image of the office management", he added.
As reported by ANI, the order clearly instructs for maintaining a proper dress code in the office and also warns of punishment in case of violation of the order.
Check out the DM's order:
Uttarkhand | All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them: Vineet Kumar, DM, Bageshwar pic.twitter.com/vBllaDcEsP— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
Several other state governments have also issued notices for the government employees to maintain a proper dress code at work. Earlier in December 2020, the Maharashtra government issued an order instructing all the government employees to maintain a formal dress code in the state secretariat as well as government offices.