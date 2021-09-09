Last Updated:

Uttarakhand DM Issues Order Against Improper Dress Code In Offices; Mandates Formal Wear

As mentioned by Bageshwar DM in the order, he highlighted the instances where district-level officers and employees were seen wearing informal clothes.

Nikita Bishay
Uttarakhand

Bageshwar.nic.in/PTI


A district magistrate of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Thursday, September 9, issued an order giving clear instructions to all district-level officials and employees to follow the formal dress code in the office. The order duly signed by district magistrate Vineet Kumar further states that no jeans or t-shirt will be allowed in the office premises or during any official meetings. 

As mentioned by DM Kumar in the order, he highlights the repeated instances where district-level officers and employees were seen wearing jeans and t-shirts in front of superiors or higher officials without any dress code. They were also attending meetings in the same attire. "Being a government employee, it does not look good and behaviour harms the image of the office management", he added. 

Formal dress code mandatory for government officials

As reported by ANI, the order clearly instructs for maintaining a proper dress code in the office and also warns of punishment in case of violation of the order. 

Check out the DM's order:


Several other state governments have also issued notices for the government employees to maintain a proper dress code at work. Earlier in December 2020, the Maharashtra government issued an order instructing all the government employees to maintain a formal dress code in the state secretariat as well as government offices. 

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Bageshwar.nic.in/PTI

