Uttarakhand Floods: Home Minister Amit Shah Details On Relief Efforts After Aerial Survey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey and took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand on Thursday as floods ravaged the state. While at his aerial survey, Amit Shah reviewed the damages that the areas of the state had received and iterated on the relief work that was still ongoing and had been taken up by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Home Minister Amit Shah was also accompanied by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of Uttarakhand floods

Accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Union Home Minister Amit conducted the aerial survey in Uttarakhand as he boarded a helicopter from the GTC helipad, Dehradun. Amit Shah, post the inspection, informed that 17 teams of NDRF, 60 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 15 teams of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and more than 5000 security personnel were still engaged in assisting the people of Uttarakhand. In his tweet, the Union Home Minister said. "Under the leadership of Modi Ji, we were able to reduce the loss of life and property to a great extent due to the coordination and timely warning of the central and state government and all the rescue agencies."

NDRF की 17, SDRF की 60 और PAC की 15 टीमें एवं 5000 से अधिक सुरक्षाकर्मी अभी भी उत्तराखंड के लोगों की सहायता में लगे हुए हैं।



मैं उत्तराखंड की जनता को विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि संकट की इस घड़ी में केंद्र की @narendramodi सरकार पूरी तरह से आपके साथ खड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/QTjpFPOQPn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2021

Uttarakhand Floods situation; Nainital report most casualties

The grim situation due to heavy rainfall and floods that the state of Uttarakhand has been growing through has resulted in the loss of lives and a lot of damage of property in the state. As per the updated natural disaster incident reports received on Wednesday, at least eight people have been said to have lost their lives on October 18. The report went on to add that three people had deceased in the Pauri region and another three in Pithoragarh, meanwhile, two people died in Champawat.

On October 19, Uttarakhand reported a massive surge in flood-related deaths with 45 more casualties. Among all the flood-hit regions Nainital reported the most number of deaths with 28 casualties, as there were six deaths in Almora, eight in Champawat, two in Udham Singh Nagar and one in Bageshwar. ANI reports have additionally claimed that 46 houses have been completely or partially destroyed due to the heavy rains in Uttarakhand.

