Uttarakhand Forest Department Rescues Two Pythons From Haldwani, Watch Video

On August 24, the forest department in Uttarakhand’s Gaulapar area in Haldwani rescued two pythons from the field, when farmers were working there. When locals alerted the Forest department about pythons, officials reached the spot to rescue serpents. According to the department, when farmers were working on their fields, they spotted the two pythons and informed the forest department. The forest department’s Quick Response Team arrived to rescue the snakes.

“Both pythons are around 10 to 12 feet in length. They are often found in the area during changing seasons,” an official said.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Two pythons rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani yesterday by Forest Department's Quick Response Team. pic.twitter.com/0bwQmeX3ZK — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

The news agency ANI shared a video of the rescue mission on their official twitter handle. In the video clip, Forest department official can be seen holding python and trying to control it by holding its neck in hand, reptile, on the other hand, tries to coil around the forest department personnel’s leg. Till now the video has collected more than 800 likes and more than 26,000 views.

Netizens laud personnel's bravery

Last month, a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. According to ANI, the incident happened on July 28, when the reptile was noticed by a passer-by who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1.

Following the incident, Wildlife SOS and NGO, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached the spot. A team of two ‘trained’ rescuers with rescue equipment, extricated the python from narrow space underfoot over the bridge. Rock python or Python molurus is a large, nonvenomous python species native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

