SP & Akhilesh Up In Arms; Demand Action Against UP CM Yogi For Calling AAP MP 'Namoona'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an indirect reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as "namoona" This word roughly translates into “specimen” with the Opposition is citing its derogatory nature.

'Parliament should take immediate cognizance'

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The use of a derogatory term by UP Chief Minister on the floor of the assembly for a Rajya Sabha MP is a gross contempt of MP and Parliament. Parliament should take immediate cognizance and take decisive action immediately."

उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा विधानसभा के पटल पर राज्यसभा के एक सांसद के प्रति अपमानजनक शब्द का प्रयोग करना सांसद और संसद की घोर अवमानना है. संसद स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए तत्काल निर्णायक कार्रवाई करे. संसद की गरिमा गिरानेवाले भला संविधान का मान क्या करेंगे.



घोर निंदनीय! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 22, 2020

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly last week, without naming Sanjay Singh, the Chief Minister said, “Some ‘namoonas’ come here and ask us what we have done for the people of the state? They want to talk about the situation in UP, but steer clear of talking about the condition of Delhi.” Yogi Adityanath also presented data to and compared the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh with that of Delhi.

'Yogi Ji has disrespected people of UP'

According to media reports, Sanjay Singh visited Uttar Pradesh recently. He targeted the state government for its handling of the Coronavirus. Sanjay Singh on Sunday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also said that he will file an FIR over the death of minister Chetan Chauhan.

READ | UP won't accept anarchy, damage claims will be recovered from rioters: CM Yogi Adityanath

READ | Yogi Adityanath approves setting up property damage claim tribunals in Lucknow, Meerut

“It is really sad that Yogi Ji yesterday called the people of Uttar Pradesh ‘namoona’ and disrespected them. He should apologise to the people. The entire state is facing the fury of coronavirus. I will file an FIR over the murder due to carelessness of late minister Chetan Chauhan at PGI,” Singh said on Twitter in Hindi.

बेहद दुःख की बात है कि योगी जी ने कल उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता को “नमूना” कहा और जनता का अपमान किया। योगी जी को जनता से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए।

आज पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में करोना का क़हर है।

PGI में सरकार के मंत्री स्व.चेतन चौहान की लापरवाहीपूर्ण हत्त्या हुई है इस मामले में FIR करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/BVlZ1KjWB3 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 23, 2020

READ | Mayawati makes 'pro-Brahmin' pitch; alleges Yogi Adityanath govt 'not following Ram Rajya'

READ | 'Questioning PM-CARES another example of Rahul Gandhi's immaturity': UP CM Yogi Adityanath