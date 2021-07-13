Uttarakhand Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra 2021 Owing To COVID-19

The Uttarakhand has cancelled the 2021 Kanwar Yatra, which was scheduled to take place later this month. The decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Last year too, the holy pilgrimage was cancelled.

Reportedly, newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister about 'Kanwar Yatra'. He also held talks with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Dhami and urged him to cancel the Kanwar Yatra citing possible third covid-19 wave. "We request you to disallow the proposed Kanwar Yatra in July-August, 2021, as the third wave of Covid pandemic is ready to knock on the doors of this country according to several specialists," the IMA's state secretary said.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to disallow the proposed Kanwar Yatra (July – August) in order to control the eruption of the 3rd wave of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5HpY4thtmm — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Earlier, Dhami had said that the annual pilgrimage is not a one state-affair and his government is discussing it with other states. "Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. A decision will be taken after the meet," Dhami had said.

Meanwhile, noting the COVID-19 situation, the Uttarakhand High Court extended the stay of Char Dham Yatra till July 28. Last month, the court had stayed the state cabinet's decision of allowing Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and. The decision was put on hold citing the poor health preparedness by the state government.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is a yearly pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. Every year, during the holy month of 'Saavan', thousands of Adi Shakti devotees from across the country, undertake the pilgrimage. This journey is called 'Kawar Yatra'. These pilgrims visit Gaumukh, Gangotri and Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of river Ganga. Later, the water is offered to Lord Shiva in temples.