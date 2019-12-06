Uttarakhand Government Hikes Allowances Of Home Guards In The State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced a hike in allowances of home guards deployed in the state. The home guards will now receive Rs 50 extra for their uniform washing, along with Rs 150 for a nutritious diet. He announced the hike at an event organised on the occasion of Home Guard Foundation Day in Dehradun.

Rawat also paid tributes to the martyred home guards who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and order in the state. Expressing his happiness over the recruitment of more than 1000 home guards in 2018, he informed the people that "the recruitment process of 761 home guards has been completed and the rest of the process is in progress, which will be completed soon."

The Mayor of Dehradun Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor of Rishikesh Anita Mamgain, and Secretary Home Nitesh Jha were present at the event. Other officials who also attended the event include Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Commandant General Home Guards and Civil Defense Pushpak Jyoti.

Uttarakhand CM launched virtual classes project

The Chief Minister on Saturday launched a project that will connect 500 secondary schools to virtual classrooms and said schools in the state that face a shortage of teachers will benefit from the new technology.

Virtual classes are attended through video conferences where students can interact with the teacher on a real-time basis and ask questions online. An estimated 1.90 lakh students of 500 government-run secondary schools in the state are expected to benefit from the project, as mentioned in an official release.

Using the platform to interact with school students during the launch, Rawat said, "No technology can replace teachers in an education system but schools with a shortage of teachers will definitely benefit from the new technology."

Initially, 150 schools have been connected with the project, which works on two-way seamless interactivity. The remaining 350 will be linked to the system over the next 15 days, according to the release.

(With ANI inputs)