Emulating Game Of Thrones, Uttarakhand To Launch 'Modi Trail' App To Boost Tourism

Uttarakhand government is all set to design a mobile application for 'Modi Trail' designed to give people a virtual tour of the places that PM Modi visited. This trail will be designed to bring to help boost tourism and pilgrimage ahead of the approaching Char Dham Yatra in the holy city. While the idea of the trail was announced back in December, the decision of converting 'Modi Trail' into an app is an idea by Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj after his visit to Croatia.

Croatia has documented various locations where scenes from the popular series ‘Game of Thrones’ was shot. Similarly, the Uttarakhand government plans to design an Android app for a ‘Modi Trail’ to document the various places that the PM visited. This will be presented in the form of pictures. videos and audio.

Places on the 'Modi Trail'

The trail is set to start from the Rudra Cave in Kedarnath where PM Modi had meditated last year to Jim Corbett National Park, the place where Modi shot the Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls. The episode which aired on television on August 12, last year showed the PM Modi and the survivalist walking through the wild and taking a ride on a river in a makeshift boat and braving the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park The state government believes that this would be an interactive initiative for tourists who will visit the state.

The proposal of the 'Modi Trail' was passed in a meeting held on December 12 last year. Satpal Maharaj had directed his officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to analyze the overall expenses in the project. Tourists who want to undertake the Modi Trail can book their tickets through the Uttarakhand Tourism website. The state is also planning on developing hotels and rest locations for the tourists along the Modi Trail route.

