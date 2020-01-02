3 Best Places In Uttarakhand That You Must Check Out

Uttarakhand, formerly known as the Uttaranchal, is situated in the northern part of India. It is often referred to as 'Devabhumi', which literally translates to the ‘Land of Gods’. The place has a very rich historical significance and had hosted civilisations that have dated back to pre-historic times. The climate of the land is quite pleasant, and due to its proximity to the Himalayan mountain ranges, Uttarakhand enjoys a very cold climate and is subjected to snowfall in the winter season. Read more to know about the best places to visit in Uttarakhand.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh, which means Lord of the Senses, is a name for Lord Vishnu who is an Indian deity. It is located at the foothills of the Himalayas and situated where Ganga converges with Chandrabhaga river. This place is a tourist hotspot, which is known mostly for the ancient temples, adventure activities, and is often called as the Yoga capital of the world. Rishikesh is a hub for sages and aghoris, as it is situated at the banks of a holy river. The place has to offer numerous ashrams, which teach spirituality, and yoga, the most popular of which is the Beatles Ashram.

The Valley of Flowers

The Valley of Flowers is one of the most beautiful places on the face of the earth, according to many tourists from all over the world. Located in the Chamoli district near Badrinath, it is approximately 300 km to the north of Uttarakhand. The place was discovered by the modern world in the year 1931, and is considered as a World Heritage Site for its ‘wild and untamed beauty.’ The place is famous for the variety of flowers, waterfalls, and exotic varieties of medicinal herbs.

Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park is situated in very close proximity to the Himalayan foothills. It houses a variety of flora and fauna, including the very rare and near-extinct species of the world. This place is a safe haven for wildlife and a special treat for wildlife photographers and enthusiasts. It is one of the oldest national parks in India, and it houses the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger. It also houses over 500 species of flora and fauna and is one of the best places India has to offer the world.



