Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 15, Relaxations To Essential Shops

In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 15, an official release said. The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 8.
What's allowed
- People will be allowed to visit the vaccination centre.
- Fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat shops will remain open between 8 am and 12 pm on all days of the curfew period.
- Maximum 20 people will be allowed in a wedding and all the attendees have to carry a negative-RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours.
- 20 people allowed for funerals
- 7-days mandatory isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility for the people returning to their villages in the state
- PDS-ration shops to open from 8 am to 12 pm amid curfew.
- General stores to be open on June 9 (Wednesday) and June 14 (Monday) from 8 am to 1 pm.
- Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11, Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm
- Hotels, restaurants have been allowed to provide only take away services or home delivery services.
- RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours for people coming from different states mandatory
What's not allowed
- Cinema halls, Shopping malls, Gym, swimming pool, stadium, Amusement park, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls will remain closed in the state.
- All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.
- Political, social and sports events and other large congregations not allowed
COVID-19 situation In Uttarakhand
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases with 2,564 recoveries and 33 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 17,305 with 3,09,609 total recoveries and 6,664 deaths.
