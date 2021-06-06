Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 15, Relaxations To Essential Shops

The Uttarakhand govt on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 15, general stores to open between 8 am & 1 pm on June 9 & June 14

Astha Singh
Uttarakhand/COVID-19

IMAGE: RepublicWorld.com/Pixabay


 In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 15, an official release said. The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 8.

What's allowed 

  • People will be allowed to visit the vaccination centre.
  • Fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat shops will remain open between 8 am and 12 pm on all days of the curfew period.
  • Maximum 20 people will be allowed in a wedding and all the attendees have to carry a negative-RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours.
  • 20 people allowed for funerals
  • 7-days mandatory isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility for the people returning to their villages in the state 
  • PDS-ration shops to open from 8 am to 12 pm amid curfew.
  •  General stores to be open on June 9 (Wednesday) and June 14 (Monday) from 8 am to 1 pm.
  • Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11, Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm
  • Hotels, restaurants have been allowed to provide only take away services or home delivery services.
  • RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours for people coming from different states mandatory 

What's not allowed 

  • Cinema halls, Shopping malls, Gym, swimming pool, stadium, Amusement park, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls will remain closed in the state.
  • All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.
  • Political, social and sports events and other large congregations not allowed

COVID-19 situation In Uttarakhand

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases with 2,564 recoveries and 33 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 17,305 with 3,09,609 total recoveries and 6,664 deaths.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld.com/Pixabay)

