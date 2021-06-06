Uttarakhand Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 15, Relaxations To Essential Shops

In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for another week till June 15, an official release said. The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14. The lockdown restrictions were supposed to end on June 8.

Uttarakhand government extends COVID restrictions till June 15; general stores to open between 8 am & 1 pm on June 9 & June 14 pic.twitter.com/Z4xti9bmBA — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

What's allowed

People will be allowed to visit the vaccination centre.

Fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat shops will remain open between 8 am and 12 pm on all days of the curfew period.

Maximum 20 people will be allowed in a wedding and all the attendees have to carry a negative-RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours.

20 people allowed for funerals

7-days mandatory isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility for the people returning to their villages in the state

PDS-ration shops to open from 8 am to 12 pm amid curfew.

General stores to be open on June 9 (Wednesday) and June 14 (Monday) from 8 am to 1 pm.

Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11, Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm

Hotels, restaurants have been allowed to provide only take away services or home delivery services.

RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours for people coming from different states mandatory

What's not allowed

Cinema halls, Shopping malls, Gym, swimming pool, stadium, Amusement park, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls will remain closed in the state.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places.

Political, social and sports events and other large congregations not allowed

COVID-19 situation In Uttarakhand

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases with 2,564 recoveries and 33 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 17,305 with 3,09,609 total recoveries and 6,664 deaths.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld.com/Pixabay)