Uttarakhand Govt Issues SOPs For Black Marketing Of Black Fungus Drug Amphotericin-B

Uttarakhand Government on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the prevention and black marketing of Amphotericin-B, a black fungus medicine. The drug will be available only in dedicated COVID-19 Health Care Center Medical Colleges and only in state government institutions.

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday had released SOP to issue anti-fungal drug, Amphotericin B for Mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment.

The government order said that Amphotericin B will only be issued to DCH and medical colleges of the state of Uttarakhand, if available and no other private or individual prescription will be entertained. The order stated that the consultant or doctors who requisition these medicines in the aforementioned hospitals will have to request the issuing authority on a prescribed format, duly filled and signed by them and after payment.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. At least 1,800 cases have been reported in India, as per the latest data.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.

