Uttarakhand Govt To Provide 3,000 Monthly To COVID-orphaned Children Under CM's New Scheme

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Chief Minister Vatsalya Yojana on Wednesday, June 10, which aims to assist children who lost their parents or a family earning member due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government would take responsibility for such children who have lost their parents under the CM Vatsalya Yojana and would grant monthly assistance of Rs 3,000. Aside from financial help, the state government will give free education, rations, and health care until they reach the age of 21.

Uttarakhand govt to assist children orphaned by COVID

In other significant decisions, the Cabinet has approved compensation for those in the tourism business whose livelihoods have been harmed by the pandemic. The state would provide Rs 2,500 to tour guides and operators, as well as registered rafting guides, for a period of two months. The Cabinet has also approved the demolition of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) in Kedarnath for restoration work, as well as a budget of Rs 100 crore for flood management in Badrinath.

Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana Ati Shuksham was also authorized by the state Cabinet (nano industries). The state government hopes to encourage 20,000 people to engage in small-scale employment by providing them with a stipend under the plan. The government intends to grant a Rs 5,000 subsidy to anyone who wants to start working with a sum between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 under the plan. The state Cabinet also approved a waiver of Rs 49 lakh for the Hotel Alaknanda in Haridwar's rehabilitation work. The Shilpkar Protsahan Yojana was also given a five-year extension. In Udham Singh Nagar, the Cabinet also resolved to establish a trust for the proposed Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. A total of 1,000 acres of land have been set aside for the project.

Chief Minister Vatsalya Yojana

The government of Uttarakhand has decided to take responsibility for children who have lost their parents as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. To provide this assistance, the Uttarakhand government had announced 'Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana'. JP Nadda, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had earlier ordered all BJP-ruled states to establish a welfare program for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 as soon as, based on their states' "condition, requirements, and tradition."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI