Uttarakhand Groom Forced To Trek To Wedding Amid Heavy Snow In A "Walk To Remember"

General News

The groom was headed to bride’s house who lived in Luntara village of Ghat in Uttarakhand for his marriage ceremony amid the heavy snowfall and harsh weather.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttarakhand

A groom in Uttarakhand reportedly travelled four km on foot along with the guests and the entire baraat in order to make it to his marriage ceremony. The video which was shared on social media shows a groom dressed in his wedding attire carrying an umbrella and marching across the thick sheets of snow trekking on the mountains along with a long queue of the ceremony guests.

According to the reports, the groom was headed to the bride’s house who lived in Luntara village of Ghat for his own marriage ceremony and the heavy snowfall and harsh weather had made it impossible for the groom to drive. He reportedly decided to trek in the mountains in order to reach his bride for his wedding ceremony.

Internet has lauded the groom’s efforts and determination

The guests can be seen accompanying him on his way to the bride’s resident. They can be seen excited in the video as the snowfall continues and they walk smiling and chatting throughout their snow.

The Internet has lauded the groom’s efforts and determination and wished the couple a happy life. Some users were astonished at the fact that the bad weather did not deter the groom or the baraatis to give up and they hiked their way to the ceremony. The couple eventually tied the knot in Luntara village of Ghat block amid the heavy snowfall.

