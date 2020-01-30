Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch Costs Rs 14,995 Onwards In India

Fossil on Thursday expanded its smartwatch lineup with its all-new Hybrid HR, which claims to enhance user experience and offer the most important information to users at a glance. Fossil Hybrid HR comes equipped with the integrated heart-rate sensor.

Like any other smartwatch from the company, its display allows users to view glanceable updates on the go. The display is said to be power-efficient but we haven’t put Fossil Hybrid HR to test yet so that we could verify the claim.

From pictures, this one looks just like a traditional watch featuring integrated mechanical hands. Hybrid HR features call and text previews, heart rate and workout tracking, real-time weather among others and claims to last more than two weeks on a single charge.

​“We know our customers desire both form and function. They have loved how our hybrid smartwatches look like a watch, but act like a smartwatch, but have requested additional ways to stay connected,” said Steve Evans, EVP Fossil.

READ | Honor Magic Watch 2 launched in India starting at Rs 12,999, touts 2-week battery life

Fossil says users want to stay connected while enhancing their personal style and the new addition from the company claims to provide users with just that. Fossil maintains the hybrid smartwatch is the future of fashion watches.

Hybrid HR allows users to preview texts/emails, answer calls and even program the three pushbuttons to their own choice of shortcuts.

The watch can be paired with the Fossil smartwatch’s app via Bluetooth. Users can view track their activity, tweak on-watch features, customize the watch face dial, filter incoming smartphone notifications among other things.

READ | Realme fitness band confirmed to launch in February in India

The watch can be personalized, credit goes to interchangeable leather straps, silicone, and stainless steel. Fossil Hybrid HR is available for grabs at Rs 14,995 onwards.

Design-wise, the Hybrid HR provides users with mechanical hands and a full round read-out display. Users can still view contextual information like weather updates, second-time zone, etc.

Users can track their heart rate, steps, calories and active minutes, also allowing users to log workouts, track sleep over a period of time.