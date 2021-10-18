Uttarakhand: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall; Badrinath Yatra Halted

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains. The Badrinath Yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure, and travellers en route to Badrinath have been stopped at safe locations.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department further stated that the temperature in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has plummeted, particularly in the Pipalkoti, Ghat, and Pokhari areas, as well as in the district headquarters Gopeshwar. Schools have also been shut for the day owing to the heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand: All schools in Pithoragarh district to remain closed on 18th October 2021 in wake of heavy rain warning for the state. pic.twitter.com/otPZ7uD6mO — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Uttarakhand: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall, schools to remain closed

In a tweet yesterday, the India Meteorological Department said that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in Uttarakhand and other neighbouring states as a result of the interaction with low-level easterlies. Schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag would remain closed due to the expected heavy rain, as per district magistrate orders.

"Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th and 18th as a result of WD interaction with low-level easterlies. Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the low-pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon, (sic)" the IMD said.

Uttarakhand | Upper reaches of Badrinath receive snowfall following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/iJKi2MbmQt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Red alert in Uttarakhand

The red alert has prompted the hill state's government to halt pilgrims on the Char Dham yatra route, including the Badrinath Yatra, at several spots and advised them to not continue until the weather improves. Most educational institutions in Uttarakhand will remain closed today. Trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the state's high altitude zones will be prohibited until Tuesday as a precautionary measure in light of the Met Department's heavy rainfall alert.

A landslide near the Kharadi region has obstructed the Yamunotri national highway. A landslide near Nagun Barrier in Uttarkashi district has blocked the Gangotri national highway. Meanwhile, snowfall was witnessed in the adjacent Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines.

Uttarakhand: Higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham receive snowfall following incessant rainfall here, temperature drops in and around the area. pic.twitter.com/XidTX532NH — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

