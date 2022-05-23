Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Halted Amid Orange Alert; Devotees Asked To Return To Hotels

Uttarakhand Kedarnath Yatra which reopened for the pilgrims after two years of COVID-19 pandemic has been halted again as the authorities have issued an Orange alert. On Monday, Pramod Kumar, CO Rudraprayag informed that after incessant rain was witnessed since morning, almost 5,000 devotees were stopped and requested to return to their hotels and the alert will be valid tomorrow as well. He added that the Heli services, hiking and other activities have also been prohibited.

"After the orange alert and incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot and have been urging them to return to their hotels. Do not hike to the temple for now & stay safe. An orange alert is on for tomorrow as well. We have stopped around 5,000 people from Guptkashi. Heli services are also closed for now," said Pramod Kumar, CO Rudraprayag

Kedarnath Dham yatra resumes after 2 years of COVID-19 curbs

The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened after two years of shutdown with rituals and Vedic chanting during the early hours of May 6 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the event when Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar temple; the property was said to be decorated with 15 quintal flowers. Gangotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri are amongst the four most revered pilgrimages situated in the Himalayas.

With a handful of curbs intact, and others being waived off, the Uttarakhand government has set a daily pilgrims limit at 12,000. The Dham pilgrimage commenced on May 3 after two years wherein unlike 2021 protocols, the temple authorities have not mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Over two lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath since their opening on May 6 and May 8 respectively. Till 4 pm on Thursday 1,30,257 pilgrims visited Kedarnath and Badrinath was visited by 76,968 devotees, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti, which manages the temples, said. It is an indication that the four Himalayan shrines are all set to receive a record number of pilgrims this time, Samiti chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

