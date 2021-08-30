Uttarakhand Landslide Kills 2; 5 Under Debris, CM Dhami Orders Speedy Rescue & Relief

Two people were killed in a landslide near Jumma village in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday. Dhami informed that five people remain buried under the debris and said that he has instructed the district magistrate to intensify ongoing rescue operations.

5 buried under debris in Pittorgarh

After receiving very heavy rainfall over the past few days, several districts in Uttarakhand have witnessed landslides causing large deposits of debris. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that two people were killed and five others are buried under the debris in Pithoragarh. Taking to Twitter, he informed about the situation and said that he has instructed the district magistrate to speed up the evacuation operations. He also prayed for the safety of the people trapped in the area.

पिथौरागढ़ जनपद के जुम्मा गांव के पास भूस्खलन की वजह से 2 लोगों की दुखद मौत एवं 5 अन्य की मलबे में दबे होने की खबर है।

इस विषय में जिलाधिकारी से बात कर रेस्क्यू मिशन तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। मैं वहां फंसे लोगों की सलामती के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 30, 2021

According to news agency ANI, Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said that State Disaster Response Fund teams and Sashastra Seema Bal teams have been sent to Jumma village for rescue and relief operations.

On Sunday, CM Dhami had conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas, including Devprayag, Teen Dhara, Rishikesh, Totaghati, Narendranagar, and Ranipokhari. He was accompanied by state Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP state president Madan Kaushik, and Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. According to DM Kumar, repair works have already started in the areas and JCBs have been pressed into action to open blocked roads.

Uttarakhand rainfall

Several districts of Uttarakhand have been facing heavy rainfall over the past few days causing severe damage to lives and property, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, and Rishikesh. Water levels have increased in rivers causing a flood-like situation. Earlier last week, the Rishikesh-Gangotri (NH 98) and Rishikesh-Badrinath (NH 58) highways were blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Heavy rains and cloudbursts have affected the local people in Dehradun damaging electric poles, trees, and houses. Some two-wheelers were also seen getting swept away.

Several roads remain blocked due to the accumulation of landslide debris followed by cracks at multiple spots on the stretch. A yellow alert has been issued in the state forecasting heavy rainfall on 30 August.

(Image: ANI/Twitter)