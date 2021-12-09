Last Updated:

Uttarakhand: People Of CDS General Bipin Rawat's Native Village Mourn His Untimely Demise

The ancestral home of CDS General Bipin Rawat has been shrouded in gloom in Uttarakhand's Bhamorikhal village in Pauri Garhwal district after his demise.

The ancestral home, Uttarakhand's Bhamorikhal village in Pauri Garhwal district, of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday, has been shrouded in gloom. People mourned the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and remembered his love for his native place. 

Gen Bipin Rawat was deeply attached to his roots in Uttarakhand and his native region in particular, according to his uncle, Bharat Singh Rawat, who retired from the Army. People from adjacent villages, according to the general's uncle, expressed their condolences to the family with tears in their eyes. "He was very close to us and was scheduled to come here soon," he said.

General Rawat had contacted him about a month ago to check about road access to the village, Bharat Singh recalled. The nearest proper road is still one kilometre away from the village.

Bharat Singh's son, Ravindra Singh, said that the residents in the village and neighbouring areas are grieving deeply, while the entire country is in sorrow. CDS Gen Rawat used to call Ravindra Singh, and had plans to visit the village in April of the following year, the late General's uncle recalled, wiping away tears. He added that he had no idea that his nephew's wish would remain unfulfilled.

Uttarakhand government declares three-day state mourning

The government of Uttarakhand has declared a three-day state of mourning for Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force said that General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Nilgiris district.

Kritika and Tarini Rawat are the late General's surviving daughters. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed his death as an "irreparable loss" to the country, saying Uttarakhand would always be proud of its son.

More about CDS Bipin Rawat

CDS Rawat, 63, was the Indian military's highest-ranking official and the country's first Chief of Defence Staff. The officer had risen through the ranks to become a four-star General as the CDS.

He was a Defence Ministry adviser who oversaw the coordination and integration of the Armed services' combat capabilities. Rawat is credited with taking some of the toughest steps against Pakistan and for playing a key role in curbing militancy in Northeast India.

