Uttarakhand Plans To Vaccinate 1 Crore People With COVID-19 Vaccines By September 17

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand's health minister, said the administration has set a goal of vaccinating one crore people by September 17. Rawat has asked departmental employees to establish vaccination centres at 1,000 locations across the state. This is including both urban and rural areas, according to a statement released to the media.

Rawat stated that there is no lack of vaccines in the state and that it is his goal to ensure that 100% immunisation is completed by December 2021. Rawat informed that the Health Minister said that to make this vaccination campaign a success, on September 14, a virtual session will be conducted from the Secretariat with the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts. During this meeting, the vaccination campaign will be reviewed.

The Health Secretary and Director General of Health have been issued instructions on the matter, according to the statement. Dr Rawat has appealed to the general public, as well as voluntary groups and private institutions in the state, to encourage more individuals to be vaccinated, according to the statement. He also urged the operators of private hospitals to take care of the hospitals funded by the central government. He has also suggested the organisation of a separate campaign to complete 25% of the doses so that the aim of 100% vaccinations by December 2021 could well be met, according to the statement.

India's vaccine coverage crosses 74 crore

The Union Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached over 74 crore people. Posting to Twitter, the ministry wrote, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered." According to a press release from the ministry, this was accomplished through 75,25,766 sessions.

Indian state vaccinating faster than other countries in the world

According to the Central government, Indian states have been implementing the COVID-19 vaccine campaign at a much faster rate than other of the world's big nations. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the month of September, Uttar Pradesh administered roughly 11.73 lakh COVID vaccine doses each day. This is significantly more than the United States, which administered 8.07 lakh doses.

In the month of September, Gujarat vaccinated 4.80 lakh individuals on a daily basis, whereas Mexico vaccinated 4.56 lakh, people, on a daily basis against COVID-19. In September, 3.82 lakh daily doses were administered in Karnataka, while 3.68 lakh were administered in Russia. In the current month, Madhya Pradesh is administering 3.71 lakh COVID vaccination doses each day. In September, 2.84 lakh doses of COVID vaccination were delivered on a daily basis in France. This month, 1.52 lakh COVID vaccination doses were delivered daily in Haryana, compared to 0.85 lakh daily doses in Canada.

