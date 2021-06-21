Uttarakhand: SIT Issues Notice To Three Firms In Alleged COVID Testing Scam In Kumbh

The Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday issued notices to three firms after several allegations over irregularities in COVID-19 testing in Uttrakhand during the recently-concluded Kumbh.

As per SIT sources, notice has been issued to Max Corporate Service New Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana, and Dr. Lalchandani Lab for questioning. The SIT has given them four days to appear before it, said an ANI report. The SIT CMO Dr. S N Jha has been recording the statements of Kumbh Mela CMO Dr. Arjun Singh Sengar for the last two days.

Last week, Haridwar District Magistrate on Thursday had said investigations should be done to find out if the private laboratories engaged by the state government to conduct tests during the Kumbh had been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"The whole matter will also be probed by CO rank level officer. There seems to be a flaw also in the process of impaneling the labs. It should have been probed if they were approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before their empanelment. But this was not done. This is a matter of investigation," the DM C Ravi Shankar said.

He added, "The matter was being investigated on the district administration level and on Dehradun level as well. In the district-level probe, many inconsistencies have been found in the COVID test reports during Mahakumbh. In this connection, a case has been lodged against Max corporate agency and two private labs."

On June 18, the Uttarakhand Police Department formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into allegations that false COVID tests were performed during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S formed an SIT a day after a case was filed against Max Corporate Service and private laboratories Dr. Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories for allegedly conducting fake COVID tests during the Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh 2021

Last month, almost 3000 people who had participated in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela had tested positive for COVID-19, confirming fears that one of the world's greatest religious gatherings could exacerbate the rapid spike in coronavirus cases. Many people were seen blatantly violating COVID protocols, that is, wearing face masks and social distancing. They swarmed to take a dip in the river during the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14. With over 200 seers testing positive for COVID and numerous Akhada leaders succumbing to the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pleaded with saints to cut short the Kumbh Mela to aid the country's fight against COVID-19.

(With ANI Inputs)