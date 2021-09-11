Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Struck By Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude On Saturday; No Damage Reported

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at the magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale near Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Uttarakhand

Image: Shutterstock


A medium-intensity earthquake was felt near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at the magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale. Later, the magnitude was revised to 4.7. The earthquake struck at 5:58 AM this morning and after which people immediately came out of their houses in panic. 

Furthermore, incidents of tremors were also reported from several other districts of Uttarakhand including Champawat, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and other regions. However, no loss of lives or property has been reported as of now. Further, providing other details on the earthquake, NCS stated that the origin of the earthquake was located around 31 km west-south-west of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. This has also created tension for Delhi residents. 

Check the tweet:

Meanwhile, several people took to Twitter and shared their experiences after feeling the tremors. One user wrote, "Felt the tremors!! Thought i was hallucinating!!! #earthquake #Uttarakhand #earthquake." Another one wrote, "Earthquake of 4.6 rictor scale in Joshimath, Uttrakhand I wish everyone is safe."

One more user from the state wrote, "Felt strong earthquake in chamoli district of Uttrakhand near Joshimath. Stay safe everyone. #earthquake."

Earthquake in other states

Other than Uttarakhand, reports of earthquakes have also surfaced in the recent days from several other places, including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Maharashtra. A recent earthquake with a magnitude 3.2 was reported from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, followed by an earthquake of magnetic 4.5 from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

Image: Shutterstock

First Published:
