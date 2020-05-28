Uttarakhand: Teerth Purohits Lash Out Over Formation Of Char Dham Devasthanam Board

The Teerth Purohits and Panda Society of Uttarakhand expressed anger over the formation of a high-level coordination committee for the smooth conduct of pilgrimages to Char Dham and 51 other shrines in the state. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Chairman Dimmer Maha Panchayat Shri Badrinath Dham questioned the formation of the committee.

He said, "We do not understand why the state government has formed this board. Before this, Badrinath -Kedarnath Samiti use to look after all the temples and was under the government. No mistake was done by this committee, then why the board was formed?"

BJP-Cong war of words

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress president Preetam Singh while supporting the Teerth Purohits hit out at the BJP government and said, "The BJP government in the state is intoxicated with power. The Teerth Purohits are opposing this and the Congress is with them. If our party will be voted to power again, then our government will re-think of removing Devasthanam Act."

Countering the Uttarakhand Congress president's statement, Ajendra Ajay, Media Incharge BJP, said, "The ruling BJP government in the state has made it clear that everyone will get their respective rights. Some people have political prejudices and thus keep raking up the matter for no reason."

Uttarakhand govt forms committee

The Uttarakhand government on Friday formed the high-level committee consisting of representatives from various departments. The committee will also be headed by the chief secretary. Reportedly, the decision was made during the first meeting of the newly formed Char Dham Devasthanam Board which is headed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The four Himalayan pilgrims sites-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- called as the 'Char Dham' are few of the most revered pilgrimages. Traditionally, the Char Dham pilgrimage begins from the west from Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri, Kedarnath and ends at Badrinath in the east. Meanwhile, the Char Dham Management Board Bill was passed last year in December. Later, in January this year, Governor Baby Rani Maurya had agreed to the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act 2019.

