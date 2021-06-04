Uttarakhand Tourism Industry Seeks Relief Aid to Tide Over COVID-19 Crisis

The tourism industry in Uttarakhand, which has taken a severe hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, is pinning its hopes on an assistance package for hoteliers, roadside eatery owners, tours and travel operators, and persons involved in adventure tourism who are suffering a financial crisis. Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj said on Friday, June 4, said that the state's tourism industry is expected to lose Rs 1600 crore in 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, as per calculations.

COVID relief package for Uttarakhand tourism

He noted, "We have submitted a proposal to the chief minister seeking a relief package to inject life into our embattled tourism industry. Tourism is our bread and butter and it has suffered at multiple levels due to the pandemic. A relief package at this stage will do a world of good to people in the sector."

According to the conclusions of a study undertaken by IIM Kashipur, COVID cost the tourism business of Uttarakhand Rs 1600 crore in 2020, while also displacing over 23,000 people. He mentioned that the losses suffered by the second wave of corona this year have yet to be estimated. An aid package has been requested for hoteliers, roadside eatery owners, tour and travel operators, and persons involved in adventure tourism such as rafting and trekking who are facing financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.

The Minister added, "While Kumbh had to be scaled down for people's safety due to a raging second wave, the Chardham yatra has been hit hard by the Covid induced restrictions for the second consecutive year. It has been a big blow to the tourism industry."

Due to the second wave of the pandemic, which had shown indications of abating in February-March, hotels in tourist hotspots like Nainital and Mussoorie have seen a surge in cancellations in recent months. The lack of tourists has also harmed tour and travel businesses. For several weeks, a COVID curfew has been in effect in Uttarakhand and vehicle operators are nearly completely off the roads. He briefed, "A relief package for the tourism industry at this hour will give it the much-needed shot in the arm."

Tourism industry facing livelihood emergencies

He went on to say that the Chief Minister has been asked to include folk artists as recipients of the relief package because they haven't had a chance to perform and earn in over a year because the tourism and culture department hasn't organized any cultural programs. After the COVID curfew is lifted in the state, he has also suggested that the Uttarakhand CM push for a phased opening of the Chardham Yatra.

Despite the fact that the famous Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are open for daily prayers, pilgrims have been denied access due to COVID Last year, pilgrimages to Himalayan temples faced similar challenges and finally opened with obligatory restrictions such as a negative RT-PCR test report, limiting the number of worshippers to about 3.5 lakh for the whole yatra season. The minister, however, stated that, while the tourist situation is grim, it should not cause despair.

Using Dubai as an example, he stated that the tourism industry is already showing indications of revival. He noted, "COVID is a global crisis. Many tourist hubs in the world have battled it and overcome the challenges. We should draw inspiration from them and look forward with hope."

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI