Vaishno Devi Stampede: Jammu & Kashmir Govt Asks Public To Share Evidence By January 5

A day after the tragic stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, the Enquiry Committee set up by Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday asked the general public to furnish evidence regarding the incident. The Committee said that the evidence can be shared via E-Mail, WhatsApp or landline on or before January 5. Also, those who want to meet in person and share the evidence can do so on January 5 between 11 AM to 1 PM in the office of Divisional Commissioner at Rail Head Complex in Jammu's Panama chowk.

The incident is being probed by a high-level, three-member committee headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

The general public asked to share evidence

"It is for the information of the General Public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the said incident, may share the same on email id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or Whatsapp No: 09419202723 or Landline No: 0191-2478996 by or before 05-01-2022. Any person who desires to meet in person may appear before the said Enquiry Committee in person between 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 05-01-2022 in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, to furnish any statements/facts/ evidence," the Committee stated in a release.

12 pilgrims lost their lives while 16 others were injured as a crowd surge led to a stampede near gate no.3 of the popular cave shrine's sanctum sanatorium in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's.

What happened at Vaishno Devi? Witnesses reveal

Meanwhile, Republic had an exclusive conversation with witnesses of the horrific stampede. A youngster who had come to visit the shrine with his cousin and was injured in the incident, said, "A huge crowd gathered at the temple site. Police began to lathi-charge to manage the crowd, after which the chaos unfolded with people running here and there in a bid to escape and ultimately falling on each other."

Underlining that many lost their lives in the stampede, He said that he somehow managed to get out of the stampede in time and also pushed out his cousin, who got badly injured.

Another injured pilgrim from Delhi informed that the people started running and that caused a stampede like situation. "They were stepping on each other in a bid to escape and save their lives," he said, underlining that he was accompanied by his wife and kids, who escaped unhurt while he twisted his ankle as someone pushed him from behind. "There was no lathi-charge," he added.

PM Modi under Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has announced ex gratia for the families of the deceased as well as those injured in the incident.

