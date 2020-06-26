Vande Bharat Mission: INS Jalashwa Leaves Iran's Bandar Abbas Port With 687 Indians

India's amphibious transport vessel INS Jalashwa departed from Bandar Abbas port in Iran on Thursday, June 25 with 687 stranded Indian nationals heading for Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, INS Jalashwa reached the Iran port on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 11, INS Shardul had repatriated 233 Indians from Iran. As per the Indian Navy, the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, and other lifesaving gear.

Along with it, proper social distancing guidelines are also being followed. The INS Shardul is also carrying authorised medical outfits, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy.

Operation Samudra Setu

The India Navy is carrying out Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vande Bharat Mission to rescue Indian citizens stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the evacuation process amid the pandemic induced lockdown, as many as 2,188 stranded Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Maldives so far with four rounds of the evacuation via sea. Taking to Twitter, the India High Commission in the Maldives shared a video of the achievements.

During Round One, a total of 698 passengers were evacuated from the Maldives by INS Jalashwa on May 8. In the second round, as many as 202 Indian stranded nationals were evacuated by INS Magar on May 10. In round three, a total of 588 people were evacuated by INS Jalashwa on May 15, while during the fourth round, a total of 700 stranded Indians have been evacuated from the Maldives by INS Jalashwa on June 5.

Earlier last month, the Indian Navy in an official statement had said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE). These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar, and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi.

The INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command. The Centre is also operating flights to repatriate stranded Indians from across the globe.

