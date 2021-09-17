'Vanijya Utsavam': Andhra Pradesh Government To Organise Trade And Export Carnival

With a focus on the promotion of all products from the State, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will organise a two-day “Vanijya Utsavam” (AP Trade and Export Carnival), a state-level export summit on the dates 21st – 22nd September in Vijayawada and an “Exporter’s Conclave” at District headquarters on dates 24th – 26th September.

The carnival is part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", a celebration commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, where the Department of Commerce is organizing 'Vanijya Saptah' from 20th September to 25th September, with a focus on economic growth, especially promotion of exports from India. Various events are being planned to showcase India’s exports and their potential during this week.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be inaugurating the carnival on 21st September at SS Convention, Vijayawada. The event will witness participation from Embassies, Policymakers, Industry Associations, Leading & Potential Exporters, Export Testing Labs, Export Promotion Councils expecting a footfall of over 1000 exporters from various sectors.

Unique Features of the event are:

Exporters Experience Arena

Live Interaction with Indian Missions Abroad

Foreign Mission Visit

IEC Registration Desk on Spot

Exhibitions

The event will act as a curtain-raiser to achieve the target of doubling exports by 2030 and the Indian Missions abroad will get firsthand knowledge of the efforts made by the Govt of Andhra Pradesh to promote trade and commerce.

Andhra Pradesh currently stands at rank 4 with merchandise export value of USD 16 Bn in 2020-21, contributing 5.8% of total Indian Exports. Top products, which include marine products, drug formulation, iron & steel, rice, and residual chemicals contribute to over 45% of the state’s export basket. The state is active in realizing export targets of the Centre and aims to double the exports by 2030.

Top industrialists along with MSMEs that are contributing to the export basket of AP are invited to display the type of commodities being exported from the State. Budding entrepreneurs and potential exporters can grab this opportunity to understand the export processes, opportunities abroad and also can get IEC-created on-spot under DGFT guidance.

The event aims to create a platform that facilitates the cordial meetings of Exporters/potential exporters with policymakers, Industry Players, and Export facilitators. The export carnival is planned with activities that guide exporters with international opportunities for the local produce, interventions being taken by the government for the benefit of traders, meet and share success stories of leading manufacturers and virtual connect with foreign embassies.

On the day of the event, exporters/entrepreneurs/MSMEs contributing to growth rates of AP GSDP will be recognized and awarded from the hands of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

(Image: ANI)