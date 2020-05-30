Maharashtra: Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad Writes To Centre Seeking Air Time On Television, Radio

Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has written a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar requesting air time on national television and radio to broadcast educational programs for children in rural pockets of the state. Gaikwad wrote the letter to the Union Minister on May 27.

Maha Edu Minister's writes to Union I&B minister

We have requested the central govt. to give 12 hr air on national tv and 2 hr radio slot so that we can conduct educational programs for children which can reach tribal and rural maharastra kids where e-learning and internet access is a problem.@CMOMaharashtra #eLearning pic.twitter.com/iZo0iTwA8A — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 29, 2020

In her letter, Gaikwad asked for 12 hours of air time on DD National and 2 hours of air time on radio for the education of children during the ongoing lockdown. "We are happy to inform you that the works has started and we have accumulated 1000 hours of content already. SCERT, Maharashtra will also be coordinating with the said departments and the said telecasting processes with the concerned officials from the national department," the minister mentioned in her letter.

Gaikwad said that many students who live in tribal and rural areas do not have a smooth internet connection. Thus, coming up with the alternative mass broadcast mediums such as television and radio was seen as a necessity.

As the Maharashtra government mulls extending lockdown in several cities in the state, Maharashtra saw 2682 new cases and 116 new deaths on Friday. The state also saw 8381 patients recover in the past 24 hours and 26997 recovered till date. The state's tally now stands at 62228 cases and 2098 deaths - Mumbai amounts to 36932 cases and 1173 deaths.

Maharashtra to announce COVID package

On May 29, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state govt will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to COVID-19 situation. He said that although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people.

With lakhs of migrant workers leaving the state to return home amid job loss, Maharashtra government has urged the youths living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sectors to fill the vacuum.

