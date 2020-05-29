Maharashtra Board To Give The Average Score To SSC Students For Cancelled Geography Paper

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) announced that it would provide an average of the scores obtained in other subjects for SSC or class 10th students’ geography paper. According to reports, board officials explained that scores of other five subjects would be considered for drawing an average score for the geography paper, on May 27, 2020. Geography paper was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, after which the government announced nationwide lockdown.

Students who appeared for SSC exams in 2020 have been eagerly waiting for the state board to announce Maharashtra SSC result. Reportedly, they will be available on the MSBSHE official website soon. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra board had cancelled the class 10 board exam for Geography, which was scheduled to take place on March 23, 2020.

Maharashtra board on Geography paper

Maharashtra board released an official circular on its official website. It states that the pending geography paper was cancelled due to the pandemic. So, the board decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in the written examination of other subjects.

Moreover, Maharashtra board would apply the same rule for the vocational subject exam for students with special needs as it was also cancelled during the lockdown period, according to reports. Exams for vocational subjects take place two to three days after the exams for other main subjects. As per the notice, the board revealed that students will receive an average of marks that they obtained in the written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation of other subjects for their vocational paper.

This year, more than 17 lakh students appeared for SSC or 10th class examinations in Maharashtra. They were scheduled to take place between March 3, 2020, and March 23, 2020. As per reports, the state government had taken strict measures and precautions for class 12th Maharashtra board exams. They inserted cameras and flying squads to monitor the students.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state has been reportedly suffering from the highest number of infected patients. Therefore, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has not thought about re-conducting all the exams which were cancelled. The state board has planned to award an average of all subjects’ marks to the students.

Maharashtra SSC result

There is not much information about the declaration of results for SSC and HSC papers. However, according to reports, an official from the education department informed that the results are likely to come out by the second week of June. So, for regular updates, students need to keep an eye on the official website of the Maharashtra board.

