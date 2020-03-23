Telangana: Vegetable Prices Soar As People Rush To Market In Hyderabad Amid Lockdown

Many people were seen rushing to the markets to stock up vegetables in Hyderabad as the Telangana government announced a lockdown in the state, in an effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus. As a result, vendors began selling vegetables at a relatively higher price in view of the increase in demand. While the cost of tomatoes surged to Rs 60 per kilogram, green chillies were being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

"Tomatoes are being priced at Rs 60. Price of okra used to be Rs 30 per kg, but at present, it is being sold between Rs 60 to Rs 70. All of a sudden, curfew was imposed. We could not stock the daily essentials," one of the buyers at the market said.

Another buyer complained that the price of essentials has increased manifold, even though goods are available during the lockdown. The Telangana government announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state has reported 30 positive cases of the deadly virus, whereas the nationwide tally stood at 415 on Monday.

Telangana state under total lockdown

Joining Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also ordered a complete lockdown in the state till March 31. All modes of public transport including buses, auto and metro will remain closed while passenger vehicles will also be banned.

CM Chandrashekhar Rao also stated that each family will get 12 kg of rice free of cost. So far, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

In his statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister further added that the government has also released Rs 2,500 crores for the supply of essential commodities and said that only one member of a family will be allowed to go out to buy essential commodities. Meanwhile, all elective surgeries to be stopped immediately including private hospitals and all state borders will also remain closed till March 31.

Assuring the citizens, CM Rao said, "We are extending this lockdown till March 31. We will provide you with essential commodities. You don't have to worry about it."

