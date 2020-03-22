Telangana Under Lockdown Till March 31; All State Borders To Be Closed Says CM Rao

Joining Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also ordered a complete lockdown in the state of Telangana till March 31. All modes of public transport including buses, auto and metro will remain closed while passenger vehicles will also be banned. CM Chandrashekhar Rao also stated that each family will get 12 kg of rice free of cost. So far, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

In his statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated that the government has also released Rs 2,500 crores for the supply of essential commodities and added that only one member of a family will be allowed to go out to buy essential commodities. Meanwhile, all elective surgeries to be stopped immediately including private hospitals and all state borders will also remain closed till March 31.

Assuring the citizens, CM Rao said, "We are extending this lockdown till 31st march. We will provide you with essential commodities. You don't have to worry about it."

West Bengal under complete lockdown

In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, the West Bengal state has ordered a complete lockdown of the state from 4 PM on March 23 to 12 AM on March 27. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has announced a complete lockdown of the capital city from Monday till March 31. Apart from that, the state government has also restricted the movement of all non-essential transport until March 31.

The West Bengal state government on Sunday framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations for the prevention and contamination of Coronavirus. As per the regulations, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories shall remain closed while no public transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws will operate. Citizens have been advised to stay home and come out only for basic services. Congregation of more than 7 persons has also been prohibited.

75 districts locked down

Amid the pandemic, the Central Government on Sunday announced that the 75 districts in India with confirmed Coronavirus cases have been placed under lockdown till March 31. It also stated that all passenger train services have been suspended until March 31. Only goods trains will ply. Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31, 2020.

