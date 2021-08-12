Venkaiah Naidu Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Reviews 'unfortunate' Parliament Ruckus

As the Opposition continues to create ruckus during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. According to the Vice President of India's office, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Om Birla reviewed the unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President and Chairman Rajya Sabha in a meeting with Shri Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha reviewed the unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament, during the recent session. pic.twitter.com/vakZ2IWNN7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2021

Parliament Ruckus: Venkaiah Naidu meets Om Birla

During the meeting, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed deep concern at the disruptive behaviour of some Parliamentarians. Remarking that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated, Venkaiah Naidu and Om Birla said that appropriate action should be taken.

They expressed deep concern at the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians. They strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2021

Besides Venkaiah Naidu and Om Birla, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also condemned the Opposition for causing a ruckus in the Parliament. Asserting that the Opposition's actions are blithering the Indian democracy and the Indian Parliament, the Union Minister said that even after 7.5 years the Opposition is not ready to accept that the people of the country have chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Retorting Kharge's claim that the number of marshals present in Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs, Pralhad Joshi said, "There were just 30 marshals- 18 men and 12 women."

Parliament Ruckus: Govt forms committee to probe mishandling of women marshals

In a big development, the central government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network, a woman marshal dressed in white was seen trying to keep the woman Parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament tried to push and attack her. According to the information provided by the government, in total 30 marshals, out of which 12 were women and 18 were men were deployed in the Parliament to control the lingering ruckus.

The Monsoon Session had begun on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties which did not allow PM Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament. Since its commencement, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, raising anti-government slogans over issues like Pegasus report and farm laws.

(Image: ANI, Twitter-VPSecretariat)