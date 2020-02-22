Yoga Is A Science And An Art Form, Not A Political Tool': Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu encouraged more people to take up Yoga, comparing it to science and stating that it is an ancient art form. The VP was speaking at an event at Isha Yoga Center on Friday.

World needs prosperity

"The world needs happiness not only prosperity, and certainly material gains cannot alone bring happiness, there is more to it and that is exactly what Lord Shiva teaches us. Adiyogi is the one who first transmitted the yogic science to humanity. Yoga is not a religion, it is a science. It brings you peace, it is an ancient art. We must all now get back to Yoga. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to take Yoga to the United Nations. Now Yoga is catching up. Thanks to the initiative of the Prime Minister."

The Vice President then went on to say, "Yoga is not political activity, we should not see it from a political or a religious prism, Yoga is not because of Modi, it is for your body."

On Friday, the Vice President also spoke about how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had nothing to do with Indian citizens and that the Act gives citizenship to minorities persecuted on religious grounds in neighbouring countries. Naidu was speaking to the students and staff of PSG Institutions in Coimbatore and expressing his views on the amended citizenship act, the Vice President said,

"CAA pertains to persecuted refugees from the neighbouring countries. It has nothing to do with Indian citizens. No one can speak against the unity and integrity of the country". He added that violence was not acceptable in a democracy and stated that those encouraging violence were doing at the cost of the nation. He said that dissent was essential in a democracy but not disintegration. Stating that protests have to be conducted in a peaceful and democratic manner, he said: "No one can speak against the unity and integrity of the country".

