VP Venkaiah Naidu: 'Success Stories In Kambala Sport Exemplify Hidden Indian Talent'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu referred to the popular Kambala sport of Karnataka and the recent buzz around it to drive the message that talent among youth has to be exploited well for the country's progress. In an address to students of the PSG Institutions in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday, Naidu pitched for the need to train and educate the young for India to be again called the "Vishwa Guru".

"India was known as Vishwa Guru once upon a time. We must strive to achieve that status once again. We have the abilities. There is no dearth of skills among people. We need to recognize, nurture and encourage them. They will excel," the Vice President said.

The recent success stories in Kambala sport exemplify the hidden Indian talent. Many of our fellow Indians are heading the leading organizations in the world such as Google, Microsoft, IMF.... list of such names is long. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 21, 2020

Kambala sport grabs netizen's attention

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnatak between November and March. It is a traditional and entertaining sport where buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer in a slushy paddy field. The annual event draws large crowds and even the participants train hard with some building exclusive pools for the buffaloes to train in.

Two Kambala buffalo racer — Srinivasa Gowda and Nishant Shetty — were in the news recently for their exceptional sprinting skills. Their videos of racing with buffalos went viral on social media, which led to many call for their training and induction in India's sports fraternity. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had asserted that the athletes will get a fair chance to have trails.

VP stresses for schooling as well as skilling

Venkaiah Naidu further stated the need to train Indian students for the 21st-century's technology-dependent market scenario. The education system must integrate skilling to maximize the benefits of globalization, he said. The VP stressed the need for schooling as well as skilling of the youth.

Dear students,

You must shun negativism and develop a positive and constructive outlook towards life. You should have healthy and constructive debates on all issues of national and international importance. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 21, 2020

