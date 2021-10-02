Venkaiah Naidu Unveils Elderly Line 14567 And SACRED Portal For Senior Citizens In India

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the Elder Line at 14567 which is a nationwide helpline number for older persons. The Government of India along with the partnership of Tata Trust established this Elderly Line 14567, which will be functional for 12-hours a day to address the concerns of senior citizens throughout the nation. On October 1, Naidu launched this during the event which was held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Vice President with the members of ‘Elder Line’ team, which developed the national helpline – 14567 – that seeks to resolve the grievances of senior citizens across India.#VayoNaman #SeniorCitizens pic.twitter.com/TABWSyp98K — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2021

Vice President has also established the Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) portal, which will link senior citizens with private-sector employment sources. According to the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) report-2020, Naidu expressed that over half of the older person population are active which is making it critical to give them meaningful job options in order to have a happy, healthy, empowered, and self-reliant living.

Naidu has further asked the corporate sector to join the new site and to gain profit from the talents and knowledge of the older citizens, as they are a large store of qualifications and expertise. He also invited young start-up companies of India to come up with unique and inventive solutions to the challenges that the elderly confronts on a daily basis. The Vice President also said, “Taking care of the elderly should not be the responsibility of the government alone and each one of us should come forward and join this noble cause," ANI reported.

Vayoshreshtha Samman-2021 award given to distinguished senior individuals

While, the United Nations General Assembly had declared October 1, 1999, to be the International Day of Older Persons, and each year this day has been observed as the International Day of Older Persons across the globe. Thus, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Naidu has bestowed the Vayoshreshtha Samman-2021 award to distinguished senior individuals in honour of their contributions to the cause of the older citizens. He even congratulated all the institutions and people who received the 'National Award- Vayoshreshtha Samman 2021' on Friday saying that their efforts will encourage others.

Vice President launching Senior Able Citizens Reemployment in Dignity (SACRED) portal today. This online portal will connect senior citizens with job providers in the private sector. #VayoNaman #SeniorCitizens pic.twitter.com/XgXQpPuhgr — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2021

This year, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated with the theme 'Digital Equity for All Ages'. The Vice President, in accordance with the theme, highlighted the importance of developing digital literacy within our older population. He urged the younger generation to take the initiative in this domain and teach their seniors in their families and communities how to utilise digital gadgets. He went on to say that this would go a fair distance toward empowering them.

Vice President appeals to help COVID impacted elders

Venkaiah Naidu further stated that the COVID pandemic has impacted everybody along with older persons. He appealed to the civil society and volunteer organisations to provide help to the elderly and enhance the government's and agencies' attempts. He further revealed that the senior population in the country is expected to reach 14.9 per cent by the year 2036.

In response to the many problems faced by the aged persons, Naidu stated that the Government and Parliament are undertaking several steps to build the appropriate policy framework for their care. He even urged state and municipal administrations to monitor and execute these programs in a proactive manner.

Naidu also highlighted the requirements of sanitising the society about the problems encountered by the older and asked the media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt the sanitisation campaign and also educate them about it. He also proposed that older folks should be given the training to improve their abilities wherever it is required.

(Image: Twitter/ @VPSecretariat)