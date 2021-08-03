VHP Demands Central Law For 'love Jihad', Free Temples From Government Control

On Monday, August 2, the joint general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain, has demanded a central law for 'love jihad' and to free Hindu temples from government control. He has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues over a meeting.

Surendra Jain told ANI, "We have written to Amit Shah for a meeting. We will talk about two issues. The first is to free Hindu temples from Government control. This was malpractice by the Britishers. Mughals used to demolish Hindu temples and Britishers used to control Hindu temples that received heavy donations. After that, even the government of free India continued this malpractice. We want this to end".

He further added, "Second, we want there should be strong central law for illegal religious conversion that is love jihad".

On July 18, VHP had passed resolutions on various matters including the need to take steps for protection against the COVID pandemic, prevention of illegal religious conversions, and liberation of Mutt-Mandirs among other matters in a 2-day meeting held at Haryana's Faridabad between the Central Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Muharram procession suspended in UP

Speaking on the Uttar Pradesh government decision on the suspension of Muharram processions this year, Jian said, "We welcome this decision as the government also restricted the Kanwar Yatra due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The country is still in the midst of second-wave of COVID-19 disease and the third wave is expected."

On August 1, the UP Directorate General of Police (DGP) had issued guidelines keeping COVID-19 protocols into consideration as no one is allowed to gather and carry out mourning processions.

Earlier, Surendra Jain had expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of Kanwar Yatra and so had urged Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to rethink their decision and allow the religious pilgrimage with Coronavirus restrictions.

COVID situation in Kerala

Speaking on rising COVID-19 active cases in Kerala, Jain said, "Kerala has lifted the lockdown on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha and the consequences are in front of everyone. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala is high. Half of the COVID-19 cases reported today are from Kerala".

On July 22, VHP's Alok Kumar had said that the rising demographic imbalance needs to be tackled marking a remark on the Muslim population.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's chief had informed that there has been an "organized attempt" to increase the Muslim population since 1930.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)