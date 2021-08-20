Vice President Calls For Developing Indigenous Technologies For Aerospace, Defence Sectors

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities. He called for the need to develop cutting-edge indigenous technologies for the aerospace and defence sectors for the nation's complex geopolitics. The Vice President was on his maiden visit to HAL facilities and was accompanied by the Karnataka Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Addressing senior officers of HAL and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Vice President said, “I am assured of our nation’s security and safety after seeing this impressive infrastructure in Aerospace and Defence.”

Praising HAL's initiative of the ongoing public-private partnership in several defence projects, Naidu stated that all attempts should be made to develop cutting-edge technologies indigenously to strengthen India’s defence against the background of the complex geopolitics. The dignitaries took account of the Light Combat Helicopters (LCH,) Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Hangars and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas divisions.

Naidu hails HAL as 'global leader'

Acknowledging the role of HAL in making India self-reliant, VP Naidu said, “HAL has the attributes of a global leader, and I envisage the Company to play a greater role in realising India’s dream of self-reliance in aerospace and defence in the future." Lauding the indigenous HAL-designed Tejas, Naidu said, "I am proud of the role the Company has played for the past 80 years ever since its inception. I am happy that India’s homegrown fighter LCA Tejas will be produced in large numbers and that the Government has taken initiatives to galvanise the Indian Defence Industry."

Hailing HAL’s splendid contributions, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot affirmed that HAL is a unique aerospace company with a diverse range of products and transforming itself as a lead integrator on most projects. “There are a lot of expectations as the Company steps into the future,” Gehlot added.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said that the Company would further the cause of initiatives taken by the Government.

About HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore (Bengaluru), India. It is one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world today. In January 1951, Hindustan Aircraft Limited was placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India and is now managed by a Board of Directors appointed by the President of India through the Ministry of Defence Government of India. HAL currently has 11 dedicated Research and development (R&D) centres and 21 manufacturing divisions under four production units spread across India. It also undertook the design and development of aircraft indigenously. HAL is currently involved in designing and manufacturing fighter jets, helicopters, jet engines and marine gas turbine engines, avionics, software development, spare supply, overhauling, and upgrading Indian military aircraft.

Image Credit: HAL Twiter