Vice President Naidu Says, "Abrogation Of Article 370 Must Be Seen As Redemption Of J&K"

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday interacted with a group of students from Ladakh at the Uparashtrapati Niwas (Vice President's residence) in the National Capital. During his address to the students, he spoke about how the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which went through developmental problems for decades, must be looked upon as region's redemption on road to progress.

The Vice President took to Twitter on Monday and wrote about the developmental suffering of Jammu and Kashmir. He also wrote about how militancy has spoiled the prospects of an entire generation, and how this can no longer continue.

For decades Jammu and Kashmir region has suffered developmental deficit due to #terrorism.



Cross boarder militancy has spoiled the prospects of an entire generation of bright local youth. We cannot let this continue. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 23, 2019

Earlier in August this year, the Narendra Modi-led Central government had announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government had further bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

In his address, he also commended the Indian Army for arranging a visit for young students from Jammu and Kashmir to the National Capital. He also told the students that their visit to Delhi would be a memorable one.

I commend #IndianArmy for arranging this visit of young students from Jammu and Kashmir



I believe that your visit to #Delhi would a memorable one and you will get to see the rapid changes taking place in the country & the new opportunities that would emerge from these changes. pic.twitter.com/tgVa2hgKiE — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 23, 2019

'Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India'- Vice President Naidu

In his tweet, the Vice President also called Jammu and Kashmir to be the "crown of India". He also wrote about how the region is blessed by nature with snow-capped mountains.

J&K is the crown of #India.

It is blessed by Nature with snow capped mountains, lush green valleys & pristine streams#Kashmir has always been known for the friendly nature of its people, their sublime spiritual tradition, the exquisite cuisines, attires, culture & music pic.twitter.com/wX6HPCJXdy — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 23, 2019

While delivering his address to a group of visiting students from Ladakh Venkaiah Naidu also called Article 370 to be a temporary provision. He said, " Abrogation of Article 370 must be seen as the redemption of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress. It was a temporary provision that has long outlived its utility. It's abrogation was essential to fast-track the progress of the region."

Talking further about the region's tourism, Naidu emphasized on travel to be a method of learning. "You get to see the diversity of our great country and appreciate the thread of cultural and emotional unity underneath this diversity," he wrote in his tweet.

(with ANI inputs)