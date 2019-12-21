The Debate
US Lawmaker: 'Article 370 Abrogated To Boost Economic Development, End Discrimination'

US News

US Congressman Joe Wilson has said India's decision to abrogate Article 370 was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost economic development

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

US Congressman Joe Wilson stated that India's decision to abrogate Article 370 was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost economic development, fight corruption, and end gender, caste, and religious discrimination. The Congressman made this statement while speaking at the US House of Representatives on Thursday, December 19.

'Inspiring Independence Day speech by PM Modi'

"Indian Parliament, with multiparty support, voided the constitutional autonomy of Kashmir, supporting the Prime Minister's efforts to boost economic development, fight corruption, and end gender, caste and religious discrimination," the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina said. 

The Congressman called PM Modi’s Independence Day address in New Delhi as inspiring. "The Independence Day address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi was inspiring on August 15," Wilson said.

The US lawmaker also recalled his visit to Mumbai in August to pay respects at the locations of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He termed the Mumbai terror attack an Indian equivalent of the terror attack on the US World Trade Center. He also spoke highly of the Howdy Modi event in Texas. "In September, it was extraordinary to be present in Houston for the Howdy Modi welcome of Prime Minister Modi by President Donald Trump. With 52,000 persons attending, it was the largest welcome event in American history for a head of state," he said. 

In his concluding remark, Wilson said, "Americans are grateful, as the world's oldest democracy, to see India succeed as the world's largest democracy". 

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement at the US House of Representatives expressing strong support.

