Vice President Naidu Pays Tribute To Pioneer Of Swadeshi Movement Bipin Chandra Pal

On the occasion of Bipin Chandra Pal's birth anniversary, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the pioneer of the Swadeshi movement. Pal, according to the Vice President, was an ardent, revolutionary, and outspoken supporter of the Swadeshi movement.

"Remembering the 'Father of Revolutionary thoughts' in India, #BipinChandraPal on his birth anniversary today. He was a passionate revolutionary and a strong advocate of #Swadeshi and #Swaraj. He will always be remembered for instilling the spirit of nationalism through his writings," tweeted the Vice President.

Bipin Chandra Pal's 163rd Birth Anniversary

On the 163rd anniversary of Bipin Chandra Pal's birth, we take a look back at one of India's most prominent nationalists throughout the country's independence movement against British rule. Pal was born on November 7, 1858, in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, which is now part of Bangladesh. Bipin Chandra Pal was a social reformer and a freedom fighter in the Indian independence movement. He was a member of the trio known as "Lal Bal Pal." Pal was a driving force behind the Swadeshi movement. In British India, Lal Bal Pal was a trio of nationalists. They promoted the Swadeshi movement, which called for a boycott of all imported goods.

Pal was born into a Hindu Kayastha family and attended the Church Mission Society College, now known as St Paul's Cathedral Mission College, for his schooling. His college is affiliated with the University of Calcutta, and he eventually became a lecturer there. After the death of his first wife, he joined the Brahmo Samaj.

Bipin Chandra Pal starts Swadeshi Movement

Pal is known as the "Father of Revolutionary Thoughts" because he intended to put pressure on the British government as he believed that measures such as civil disobedience were ineffective in attaining the nation's goals. He sought a wider campaign, so he established the Swadeshi movement alongside Lala Lajpat Rai and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, boycotting all foreign-made items and replacing them with Indian-made goods. After refusing to cooperate in the trial against Aurobindo Ghosh, another key freedom fighter, Bipin Chandra Pal was sentenced to half-year in prison.

The case was dubbed the Bande Mataram sedition case later on. Pal was described by Ghosh as "one of the most powerful prophets of nationalism." Pal died in Kolkata on May 20, 1932, before India became independent, but his achievements are still remembered in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI