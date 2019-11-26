Vice President Naidu Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured. Taking to Twitter President Naidu said, 'We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.' Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack, the Vice President said that the nation shall forever remain grateful to their sacrifices.

Tribute to 26/11 victims

"My tributes to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland," Naidu said.

2008 में मुंबई में हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमलों की वार्षिकी के अवसर पर हताहत नागरिकों की स्मृति को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 26, 2019

आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ़ कार्यवाही में सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले सुरक्षा कर्मियों के त्याग को कृतज्ञ देश सदैव सम्मानपूर्वक याद करेगा। मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 26, 2019

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also paid his tributes, taking to microblogging site he saluted the 'exemplary courage of Mumbaikars.'

Tributes to the innocent citizens & Railway staff who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and a big salute to the exemplary courage shown by all ‘Mumbaikars’ and the security forces in protecting our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/OMCHuDsN5H — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2019

About 26/11 attacks

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

(With ANI inputs)