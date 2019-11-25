Supreme Court Takes Suo-moto Cognizance On Issue Of Water Pollution In Delhi

Taking suo-moto cognisance of water pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday, asked centre and Delhi government to bring forth data on the water quality in Delhi. While taking the cognisance of water pollution in the national capital, Justice Arun Mishra said that the top court needs to verify whether the drinking water in Delhi is safe for people. The Court ordered the Centre and the state to bring all relevant data related to water pollution before the SC.

Slamming the Centre and the state, the Supreme Court directed them to keep aside their differences and work together. While hearing the case on Delhi's air pollution, the top court pulled the State and the Centre. Justice Mishra went on to state that Delhi has become worse than "hell". The Court directed the Delhi government and Centre to come up with a plan for installation of air purifiers within the city10 days.

BIS water report

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water. In the first phase of its survey, the BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose, as per news agency PTI. Testing of water samples was conducted to check organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters, news agency PTI reported.

Ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP and BJP are indulging in a blame game over issues like drinking water, air pollution. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari blamed Kejriwal for the poor air and water quality in Delhi and asked him to refrain from doing politics on things which were vital for people's life. The party also launched a hashtag #DillikaPaaniZahrila and asked Delhiites to send details of the water supply in their area by tagging the Delhi BJP. Tiwari said party workers will stage protests across the city and collect water samples which will be handed over to Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed "false and politically motivated". He urged BJP to not do politics over water or air pollution. Kejriwal is the chairman of the national capital's water utility, Delhi Jal Board. A poster war also broke out claiming that the chairman of Jal Board is missing, days after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s posters slamming him from missing the meeting on air pollution surfaced.

