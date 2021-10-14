Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extends Wishes On Dussehra, Wishes Prosperity For Country

On the eve of Dussehra, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation well and prayed that the festival gives happiness, brings peace, unity, and prosperity to the country.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal across the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of 'Good' over 'Evil'. The festival reminds us of the pious, virtuous and noble life led by Lord Rama and guides us towards the path of righteousness shown by him," the Vice President said as quoted by ANI.

"Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity to our country," Venkaiah Naidu further added.

Festival of Dussehra

Dussehra, also called Vijaya Dashmi, is a Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. The festival will take place on October 16 this year. Dussehra marks the completion of the nine-day Navratri holiday, which is accompanied by the Bengali festival of Durga Puja. Dussehra, also known as Dasara or Vijayadashami in Hinduism, is a Hindu holiday that commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the demon king who kidnapped Rama's wife, Sita.

The event is named after the Sanskrit terms Dasha (ten) and Hara (loss). Dussehra is observed on the tenth day of Ashvina, the Hindu calendar's seventh month, when the full moon appears, a phenomenon known as Shukla Paksha, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The tenth day of the Durga Puja festival is Dussehra, which marks the completion of the nine-day Navratri celebration. For many, the countdown to Diwali, which falls 20 days after Dussehra, begins.

Dusshera celebrations

To commemorate Lord Ram's victory, many people burn enormous effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna (Ravana's brother), and Meghanad (Ravana's son). It is said that setting fire to effigies of mythological demons will exorcise the evils that lurk within a person. Dussehra is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of fervour and pomp. Ram Lila, a magnificent theatrical dramatisation of Rama's life storey, is staged throughout northern India. Ravana's effigies, as well as those of Meghnada (Ravana's son) and Kumbhkarana (Ravana's brother), are frequently loaded with firecrackers and set ablaze in open fields at night.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)