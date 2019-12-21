The Debate
"Need For Bringing More Geriatric Departments In Medical Colleges": Vice President Naidu

General News

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday addressed a gathering at the book launch of Dr. Chatterjee. During his address, he also spoke about old age

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on the need to bring more Geriatric medicine departments in the medical institutes across India. He was addressing a gathering at the release of a book called--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' written by Dr. Prasun Chatterjee, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS.

During his address, the Vice President urged immediate family members of the elderly and community at large to accord the highest priority to their care and wellbeing. He also spoke about how strengthening the family system is the need of the hour.

"As the Indian family system and values are the USP of Indian civilization, we must go back to the Indian family system, values, culture, and traditions. Respect for parents, Guru, and nature is ingrained in the Indian philosophy. We must work towards societal and attitudinal change towards the elderly," said Naidu expressing his concern over abuse and abandonment of the elderly. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring 2020 to 2030 as the 'Decade of Healthy Ageing', Naidu expects institutes like AIIMS to be in the forefront in promoting healthy ageing.

"The National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS, a state of art 200-bedded exclusive geriatric care center, will be functional by next year. Apart from providing an international standard of care, it will also undertake cutting-edge research on ageing," Naidu added.

'Book provides a historic understanding of late old age.'- Dr. Chaterjee

Professor Dr. Chatterjee, author of the book--'Health and Well Being in Late Life: Perspectives and Narratives from India' while interacting with a news agency about his book said, "This book provides a holistic understanding of late old age, and situates the aged person within the context of family, caregivers, clinical and other institutions. I have discussed the preparedness for ageing through the life course perspective as well as the society in the Indian context."

He also spoke about how Health issues like depression, dementia, etc are discussed with detailed analysis of the solutions. 

"I tried to use narratives of elderly patients which makes it relatable and interesting to even non-academic readers. People will also find hope on witnessing a beautiful relationship between an 80-year-old senile mother and her 45-year-old divorced daughter who is dedicated to cure and care for her mother from this difficult expression of ageing," Dr. Chatterjee added.

