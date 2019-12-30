Video Of Fight Between Lion And Tiger Breaks Internet, Netizens Take Sides

Recent video of a fight between a tiger and a lion has taken the internet by storm. IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter on Sunday to share the clip. The video has been viewed over 13,000 times.

Show of strength

The 24-second clip shows a tiger peacefully resting in a grassland while other animals wander around in the enclosure. Suddenly, one of the lions walks towards the tiger with an intention to engage in a fight in a show of strength. The lion bites the tiger's neck before striking it with his paw. The video further shows the tiger retaliating and striking the lions face. The lion finally walks far from the scene after its defeat. Watch the video here:

When it comes to paw & claw striking, a tiger acts like a boxer. This lion realised it in a hard way. Swipe of a tiger paw is powerful enough to smash a cow’s skull. Watch the poor lion in slow motion pic.twitter.com/WlgvsaI73k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 29, 2019

Read: 4 Months After Counting Big Cats, NTCA Seeks More Of Tiger Cells

Read: Man Survives Attack By Bengal Tiger In Saudi Arabia Zoo, Video Goes Viral

The video has already made the internet go berserk. Netizens left no opportunity to announce their favourite. The video also left many speculating about the 'Real King of Jungle.'

Tiger is the heavier and the strongest. What makes lion the king is his ferociousness. He fights till his last breath with the same ferociousness. Tiger uses both claws to fight, Lions only one. Lion never concedes defeat, will fight till death. — Gaurav Arora (@GauravArora_) December 29, 2019

Different territories, different kings..if they were to live in the same territory, lions would win as they live in prides, unlike solitary tigers — Sudhanshu Bijalwan (@SUDBIJALWAN) December 29, 2019

Tigers are larger. Also better fighters as they evolved as solitary hunters. — girishkrish (@girishkrish6) December 29, 2019

And the lioness fell for him🥰 — Nitish k. (@nikzzzz1790) December 29, 2019

The only thing that protected the lion from deep wounds was his mane, if not his jugular veins would be out by now — Siddharth Sharma (@sidduu96) December 29, 2019

Read: NTCA Suspends Tiger Translocation Programme In Odisha

Read: Body Of Tiger Cub Found In Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Reserve



