Video Of Fight Between Lion And Tiger Breaks Internet, Netizens Take Sides

General News

A recent video of a fight between a tiger and a lion has taken the internet by storm. IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter on Sunday to share the clip.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

Recent video of a fight between a tiger and a lion has taken the internet by storm. IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter on Sunday to share the clip. The video has been viewed over 13,000 times.

Show of strength

The 24-second clip shows a tiger peacefully resting in a grassland while other animals wander around in the enclosure. Suddenly, one of the lions walks towards the tiger with an intention to engage in a fight in a show of strength. The lion bites the tiger's neck before striking it with his paw. The video further shows the tiger retaliating and striking the lions face. The lion finally walks far from the scene after its defeat. Watch the video here:

Read: 4 Months After Counting Big Cats, NTCA Seeks More Of Tiger Cells

Read: Man Survives Attack By Bengal Tiger In Saudi Arabia Zoo, Video Goes Viral

The video has already made the internet go berserk. Netizens left no opportunity to announce their favourite. The video also left many speculating about the 'Real King of Jungle.' 

Read: NTCA Suspends Tiger Translocation Programme In Odisha

Read: Body Of Tiger Cub Found In Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Reserve

 

Published:
COMMENT
