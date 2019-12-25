Man Survives Attack By Bengal Tiger In Saudi Arabia Zoo, Video Goes Viral

A man in Saudi Arabia fell into a tiger enclosure before being rescued by zoo workers earlier this week. The shocking video is going viral on social media where the man can be seen lying on his back while the Bengal tigress mauls at his upper body. Local media reports identified the victim as Mohammed Abdul Mohsen, a 24-year-old Sudanese-origin man living in Saudi Arabia. Abdul Mohsen was rushed to a hospital after zoo workers managed to rescue him from the pit.

Mauled by a tiger

The incident took place at around 10:30 am inside Riyadh wildlife park when the zoo workers were alerted and came to the man's rescue. Zoo workers fired sedative shots at the tigress and when the beast passed out, the man was rescued and taken to a hospital. Conflicting accounts were reported with some saying that Mohsen deliberately went into the enclosure using a rope and expressed a desire to train the animal. While Mohsen in an interview said that he became dizzy and accidentally fell into the enclosure.

In another incident, a video captured a tiger 'attacking' a young boy at the Dublin Zoo as the child posed for a photo for his dad has become an internet sensation. However, the tiger's pounce was prevented by a wall of glass between the two. In the video, it can be seen that the tiger froze when the boy turned to look at the animal before instantly charging when the child turned back around for the photo.

Meanwhile, a man entered into the enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. The 28-year-old man was identified as Rehan Khan from Bihar and the police have said that he is mentally unstable as he kept saying that he has come to die and not to rescue him. Zoo workers rushed to the spot and gave him a ladder to step out but he did not listen. Then they tranquillized the lion and rescued him.

