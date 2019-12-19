Hilarious! Video Of Monkey Slyly Stealing Birthday Cake Leaves Internet In Splits

A video of a monkey slyly stealing a birthday cake has started making rounds on the internet. The video, posted by twitter handle @Ffs_OMG, has garnered more than three lakh views within 48 hours in which a monkey can be seen stealing a cake and running away with it.

The hilarious 21-second clip was shared on Twitter and instantaneously went viral on the internet. In the video, a man can be seen celebrating his birthday and cutting a chocolate cake in a natural reserve. When the man cuts the first slice of the cake amid birthday songs sung by friends and relatives and offers it to someone not visible in the clip, a monkey slyly enters the scene and grabs the entire cake and takes it away with him.

Shock turns into laughter

Within seconds, the monkey climbs on a nearby tree with the cake. The witnesses shout in shock at first trying to comprehend what just happened but it immediately turns into laughter. The video has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 7,000 times.

Netizens' hilarious reactions

Social media is having a good laugh over the video as one of the users commented, “Celebrating your birthday with cake in a riverbed? Kinda deserved it. At least the monkey let the birthday boy have his piece first.” Another user came with a suggestion saying, “If the video was played backwards, Indians would be bowing down to the monkey.” Someone took the suggestion and reversed the video which turned out to be equally hilarious.

One user poked fun at the birthday song saying, “The real tragedy is how we as a species can’t come up with a better birthday song”. "Well at least the monkey allowed him to get a birthday slice 😂😂," wrote another user.

