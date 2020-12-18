Video Of Pune Traffic Cop Allegedly Taking Bribe Goes Viral; Officer Suspended; WATCH

A woman traffic constable posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune was suspended on Thursday after a video seemingly showing her taking money from a two-wheeler rider went viral on social media.

The video shows the constable signalling the woman rider to go behind her. While the constable is standing with her back to the rider, the latter is seen slipping something looking like currency notes into the back pocket of the constable's pants.

"The incident had taken place in Pimpri Camp on December 15," Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sudhir Hiremath told PTI. "Preliminary inquiry indicates that the constable was accepting money instead of taking action for a possible traffic rule violation," he said. "She was suspended and further inquiry has been launched," Hiremath added.

Here's the video (The incident took place in Pune and not Mumbai as the caption wrongly claims)

Unique way of taking bribes on an open road & that too by a female cop, somewhere in Mumbai ! #bribe #TrafficPolice #trafficviolation #fines pic.twitter.com/faeSc1cbmf — sanjay bhutiani (@sanjaybhutiani) December 17, 2020

(Video credit: Twitter)