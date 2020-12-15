Pune Police Share Image From 'Loki' Trailer To Spread Awareness About Safety

Marvel recently premiered Loki's trailer on YouTube and taking complete advantage of the situation, the Pune Police created a meme out of it to spread an important message through social media. The Pune Police is known for its witty posts on social media platforms, the department has also made various attempts to spread awareness through the same. This time, the department shared an image of the Loki actor Tom Hiddleston with ‘glorious’ written on it. The department is trying to emphasize on how it is important to report every suspicious object.

Pune police spreads awareness

Trying to take a sarcastic tone, the department in the caption wrote, “Us 'marvel'ling at a responsible Punekar's decision not to treat any suspicious object as low-key!”. Pune Police shared the image both on their Twitter and Instagram handles. In the caption they mentioned hashtags like: #NoReportIsLowkey and #dial100. The image of the actor also has a logo of the Pune Police on the top right corner.

Appreciating the sarcasm of the Police department, one person wrote, "I wonder the sense of humor police have... I hope the field officials do the same sometimes...". Another person wrote, "brilliant". The image has gathered over 100 likes on Instagram. On Twitter, Tweeples can be seen Retweetng the image, to further spread awareness regarding the same.

This is not the first time that the Pune Police Department has come up to social media to spread awareness. Earlier, in a bid to spread awareness regarding cybersecurity, Pune police shared an image highlighting the ‘ABCs of Information Security Awareness’. This new chart, uploaded by the Police Department, shows what all steps can be taken to avoid cyber theft. Beginning with an ‘A’, the steps go down to a ‘Z’. Uploaded with the caption, ‘Be Aware Be Secure’, the image begins with an A that states “A - Always properly log out after completion of online transactions”. The list goes all the way till Z, that says “Zero participation in Dark Web”. In the middle, they highlight some important points like ‘I- Install antivirus protection’ and “S - Scan any file downloaded from the Internet before opening/using/installing”. The image also emphasizes the need locking the devices when not in use, watching out for online scams, keeping the software ‘up to date’, and many more.

