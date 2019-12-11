Video Of Tiger Roaring In Sunderbans Tiger Reserve Breaks Internet

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a tiger can be heard announcing itself with a loud roar as it walks on the banks of the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. According to Kaswan, the roar of a tiger could be heard up to some kilometres which frightened the animals living in the forest. He added that this is the way the tigers announce their presence in the dense forests.

They say in #forest animals can hear tigers roar upto kilometres. And that is what terrify them. Listen to believe. Here in an old video at Sunderban #Tiger Reseve tiger is registering it's presence. Goosebumps guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/7lr18rOK0S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 10, 2019

Video goes viral

In the video, a tiger can be seen walking slowly amid the trees in the Sunderban tiger reserve along the banks of the river. The tiger can be heard roaring loudly as it announces its presence in the dense forest. The video managed to attract the attention of netizens and left them bewildered. Some Twitteratis also made fun of the sounds that the animal was making. At the time of penning down the article, the video gained 19.8k views and managed to garner 1.6k likes.

Terrifying — Muruga Selvam (@murugaselvaam) December 10, 2019

A lot of dare to take this vedio — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) December 10, 2019

Chilling and thrilling... — Debali Basu (@debalib) December 10, 2019

100 % goosebumps 😵 — 🇸 🇮‌🇳‌🇦‌🇲‌🇩‌🇦‌🇷‌ (@natureloversrk) December 10, 2019

That is just amazing — seema (@mandovi12) December 10, 2019

OMG!! Magnificent Roar!! 🐯 Scary though. — Preethi (@Preethi_Speaks) December 10, 2019

Wow ... what a thrilling video. Thanks for sharing 👍. Damn I’ve been to Sunderban and just was lucky enough to have only a glimpse other these majestic animal. I wonder how many visits will be needed to experience this kind of show. — Sanjit (@jsigns7) December 10, 2019

