The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video Of Tiger Roaring In Sunderbans Tiger Reserve Breaks Internet

General News

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a tiger can be heard announcing itself with a loud roar as it walks on the banks of the Sunderban Tiger Reserve.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a tiger can be heard announcing itself with a loud roar as it walks on the banks of the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. According to Kaswan, the roar of a tiger could be heard up to some kilometres which frightened the animals living in the forest. He added that this is the way the tigers announce their presence in the dense forests.

READ: Indonesia Poaching Case, Skin And Foetuses Of Endangered Tiger Found

Video goes viral

In the video, a tiger can be seen walking slowly amid the trees in the Sunderban tiger reserve along the banks of the river. The tiger can be heard roaring loudly as it announces its presence in the dense forest. The video managed to attract the attention of netizens and left them bewildered. Some Twitteratis also made fun of the sounds that the animal was making. At the time of penning down the article, the video gained 19.8k views and managed to garner 1.6k likes.

READ: MP: Tiger Found Dead At Kanha Reserve

READ: Maharashtra: Tiger Walks 1,300 Km In Tipeshwar wildlife Sanctuary, Sets New Record

READ: Tiger Chases Tourist Safari Jeep At Ranthambore National Park

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG