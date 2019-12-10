Indonesia Poaching Case, Skin And Foetuses Of Endangered Tiger Found

The Indonesian police have arrested several people in a suspected poaching incident after they recovered the skin of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger. The authorities also recovered 4 foetuses that were preserved in a jar. The bones of the tiger are suspected to have already been sold. Tiger bones are believed to have medicinal properties in some parts of Asia.

Suspected poachers had already sold a tiger skin

The authorities on Sunday, December 8, announced all the evidence and news that three people have also been arrested over the incident. The authorities also suspected that they believed that the suspects would sell the skin to a foreign collector. The suspects according to reports had already sold another tiger skin and had been unable to sell the second skin and foetuses.

Read: Tiger Woods Primed For First Hero World Challenge Title Since 2011

Read: Tiger Shroff's Mother Shares A Throwback Pic With Jackie Shroff, Fans Say, 'Old Is Gold'

The authorities are unsure what the foetuses are for. If the suspects are convicted they could face up to five years in prison. According to TRAFFIC a global wildlife trade monitoring network, poaching is responsible for almost 80 per cent of Sumatran tiger deaths. Sumatran tigers are found in the Indonesian island of Sumatra. This population is currently listed as critically endangered. It is believed that only 400-600 Sumatran tigers survive in the wild.

The Sumatra tiger differs from the Bengal and Javan tigers in skull size and is darker in fur colour and has broader stripes.

Read: Disha Patani Calls Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero

Read: Will Ranbir Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Feature In A YRF Film For Its Golden Jubilee?

Threats

According to the reports of Cat classification task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, The major threats that face Sumatran tigers are mainly habitat loss, prey-based depletions and illegal-poaching and trade of body parts. Sumatra's largest tiger population which is in Kerinci Seblat National Park is threatened by a high rate of deforestation in its outer regions. An unsustainable demand for natural resources like tree-crop plantation and high-intensity commercial logging is a big cause for the loss of habitat. The Sumatran Tiger Project (STP) was initiated by the Indonesian government in June 1995 in and around the Way Kambas National Park to ensure the long-term viability of wild Sumatran tigers.